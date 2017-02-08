More heavy rain in the Bay Area forecast

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Moderate to heavy rain and high winds are forecast for Thursday in the Bay Area, forecasters say, and the already saturated region could see more problems from the persistent rainfall.

Flooding, downed trees and isolated power outages are possible with the storm system, which comes on the heels of heavy rains that fell Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, Marin County public school administrators announced that several county schools would close because of the rain forecast.

In the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and East Bay hills, gusts of up to 60 mph are possible starting late tonight through Thursday, according to weather service officials.

"It's going to get here just about in time for the late morning commute," KTVU chief meteorologist Bill Martin said. "It's going to pack a wallop as it rolls in around the late-morning commute."

The National Weather Service is expected to issue a flash flood watch for many parts of the Bay Area, including the North Bay, Santa Cruz mountains and coastal regions. .

Lighter rain and cooler temperatures are forecast for Friday and the sun should be out this weekend, weather service officials said. Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be dry.

The storm will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Friday. Santa Rosa will reach a high of 56, while the high in San Francisco will be 57.

In San Jose, the high for Friday will be 61 and Oakland see a high of 59 degrees, meteorologist Will Pi said.

Throughout the region, light to moderately heavy rain will fall through tonight and the winds will strengthen.

Bay City News contributed to this report.