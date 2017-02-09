Heavy rain soaks Bay Area with high winds, flooding [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo: Instagram: Norcal_Geographer Weather News Headlines Heavy rain to soak Bay Area Thursday with strong gusts of wind A system headed our way Thursday is bringing a tremendous amount of moisture to the Bay Area. As of 5 a.m. rain was falling in the North Bay in areas including Clear Lake and Santa Rosa...

- A weather system is bringing a tremendous amount of moisture to the Bay Area on Thursday.

Marin County and some Santa Cruz County schools decided to close for Thursday due to the strong storm.

The rain began in the North Bay and moved south. Although the morning commute was slow - it's expected to be much worse in the evening.

Due to soaked roads, flooding and mudslides - drivers are already dealing with delays on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Highway 37 in Novato and at Diablo Road in Danville. There are also major delays at SFO with more than 100 flights impacted.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson expects the system to bring 2-4" maybe 5" amounts to an already soaked Bay Area.

There's a flood warning out for the Napa River until further notice. There are flash flood watches for the North Bay, Peninsula and Santa Cruz Mountains. Steve says the flood advisories will be changing throughout the day.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. with gusts of 45 mph and 50-60 mph in the hills. Steve says there are stronger gusts at the coast as well.

The rain will continue through most of the day.

Steve says this system will be as strong - if not stronger in terms of rainfall amounts - as the system we had on Tuesday.

The rain will linger into Friday before a break Saturday and Sunday.

