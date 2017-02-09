North Bay under flash flood warning, National Weather Service said

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Bay Area as a strong storm rolls through the region.

Southeastern parts of Sonoma County and northeastern Marin County were under a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m., the weather service said.

A flood warning for the Napa River near St. Helena, was in effect this afternoon until further notice.

The Napa River near St. Helena is forecast to reach minor flood stage as a result of heavy rain and excessive runoff. Many rural areas, including some primary roads and many secondary roads, will experience minor flooding, NWS officials said.

KTVU chief meteorologist Mark Tamayo said shortly after nooon that the system is moving south from the North Bay and rainfall rates were falling at half-an-inch per hour.

An advancing cold front move through the area was expected to bring several periods of moderate to heavy rain following several days of soaking rains that have caused mudslides, flooded area roads and prompted school closures.

At least 100 flight cancellations at San Francisco International Airport were reported Thursday because of rain and wind locally as well as bad weather elsewhere in the county, an airport duty manager said.

As many as 45 flights were reported delayed by up to two hours as of shortly before 7:45 a.m. today, duty manager Maria Buyco said.

Airport officials advise travelers to always check with their airlines for specific flight information.