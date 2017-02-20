Mandatory evacuations issued for Monterey County Weather News Headlines Mandatory evacuations issued for Monterey County Mandatory evacuations are currently underway in Monterey County as a result of wet weather, according to county officials.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents in the unincorporated community of Bolsa Knolls, just north of Salinas, county officials said.

The evacuation area extends from Russell Road to Bear Creek Court and Van Buren Avenue to the southeast side of San Juan Grade Road.

An evacuation center for residents has been set up at North Minister Presbyterian Church at 315 East Alvin Drive in Salinas.

A mandatory evacuation order was also issued to residents near the Carmel River, as the river is expected to hit flood stage later this afternoon, according to county officials.

Residents in the low-lying areas adjacent to the stem of the river from the Los Padres Dam to Mission Fields Road have been asked to leave the area as quickly as possible.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Carmel Middle School at 4389 Carmel Valley Road, county officials said.

The SPCA of Monterey County is assisting residents who have large pets. For assistance, residents can call (831) 373-2631.

>>>>>For a list of roads in the county that have been closed due to the ongoing storm: Click here.