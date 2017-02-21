Scattered bursts of rain move through Bay Area [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photos: Liza Miller Weather News Headlines Scattered bursts of rain move through Bay Area There are scattered rain showers this morning as the storm continues to move through the Bay Area.

- There are scattered rain showers Tuesday morning as the storm continues to move through the Bay Area. Temps should be in the upper 50s to very low 60s today.

Steve says cold air will move in later today which could bring thunderstorms - especially in the North Bay.

Watches and Warnings

There is a flood warning in the Clear Lake area in Lake County until Friday at 3:40 a.m. where evacuations are underway. There's another warning near Niles Canyon Creek that ends at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, in central Santa Clara County, weather officials issued a flood warning for the Coyote Creek between San Jose and the Anderson Dam. The warning is in effect until 11:30 a.m. today. The flood stage for this location is 9 feet. At 11 p.m. Monday, the stream gage reported a level of 9.9 feet, according to weather officials.

In western Monterey County, a flood warning for the Big Sur River near Big Sur is in effect until 12:15 p.m. today. Flood stage at this location is 10 feet, and the stream gage is reporting a stage of 11.8 feet.

Weather officials are urging anyone in these areas to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

View a full list of current watches and warnings here.

Rainfall Totals

A look at rainfall totals for the past 24 hours in parts of the Bay Area (as of 6 a.m.)

Boulder Creek: More than 6"

Pescadero: 5.40"

Kentfield: 3.98"

Santa Rosa: 2.32"

Oakland: 2.15"

Redwood City: 2.11"

Livermore: 2.06"

Napa: 2.01"

San Jose: 1.87"

San Francisco: 1.84"

Concord: 1.25"

South Bay

Part of Southbound Highway 17 near Los Gatos is still closed because of a landslide. It was at southbound Alma Bridge Road along Lexington Reservoir.

Rock debris on the highway forced the CHP to close both southbound lanes. Traffic is being diverted off of 17, at the junction to Highway 9. There's no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.

On another section of Highway 17, volunteers helped clear a huge tree, that fell near the Summit of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Liza Miller sent KTVU photos of the storm damage, and the quick action of people who refused to get stranded by the tree on the road.

One man had a chainsaw, and started cutting the tree. Other people got out of their cars, and removed the debris. It took them about 90 minutes to clear the road.

East Bay

There are some road closures in parts of Alameda County due to the storm. Significant flooding has caused road closures in Pleasanton and Livermore, according to Pleasanton police. Westbound Stanley Boulevard is closed between Isabel Avenue and Valley Avenue.

Happy Valley Road from Pleasanton-Sunol Road to Ridell Street in Pleasanton is also closed, police said. Police are asking motorists to drive with caution and not drive through standing water.

Meanwhile, residents in the San Ramon Valley had to deal with fallen trees and flooded creeks Monday. Heavy rain knocked over a large oak tree on Danville Blvd. The tree fell on two homes.

Fortunately no one was hurt. Residents in one of the homes were able to get out after the tree collapsed on their roof. The fallen tree also damaged the roof of a neighboring home.

Firefighters had to secure the area because of concerns the tree could settle and cause more damage. Residents in another part of Danville had to start cleaning up the mess last night after part of the creek flooded onto their street.

The water flowed into homes and garages, where the water level was up to some of the tailpipes and wheels of the vehicles parked inside. One resident who's lived in the neighborhood for 27 years says this has never happened before.

Extended Forecast

Steve says we'll have a break Wednesday with the possibly a weak system Thursday. Friday looks clear before another system arrives Saturday.

