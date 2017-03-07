Gov. Brown declares emergency after storm soaks swath of California

SACRAMENTO (KTVU) -- Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and is seeking a major disaster declaration from the Trump administration after a series of storms soaked parts of the state, bringing flooding, mudslides and major damage to California regions.

Several counties are covered under Brown's emergency declaration, including Bay Area counties of Alameda, Butte, Calavaras, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Solano.

The governor's order directs Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance from the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program. Brown's declaration also allows the Office of Emergency Services to provide help to the affected counties.

Residents in San Jose are still struggling to recover after storms soaked the region and flooded homes near Niles Canyon Road.