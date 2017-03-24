Rainy day on tap for Bay Area [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption March 24, 2017 forecast Weather News Headlines Rainy day on tap for Bay Area Heavy rain is expected to fall in much of the Bay Area on Friday with periods of strong downpours and gusty winds.

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Heavy rain is expected to fall in much of the Bay Area on Friday with periods of strong downpours and gusty winds.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said a system moving east from the Pacific Ocean could drop between a half-inch to 4 inches of precipitation in the region before leaving the region late Friday into Saturday.

"Today will be breezy and rainy," he said. "The rain could be heavy at times."

As of 7 a.m., light rain was falling in much of the area with soaking rains expected as the day progresses.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area that extends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. South winds could reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

It will be cool for most parts of the region.

The high temperatures for the area is expected to top out in the upper 50s with lows in the low 50s.

Paulson said Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees. West winds could reach 10 to 20 mph.

Wet weather is expected to return Sunday evening and last into Monday.