Hot weather coming to Bay Area this weekend

Bay Area will get hot this weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the weekend because of soaring temperatures that could hit triple digits for parts of the Bay Area.

The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening, when temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees above normal across a wide swath of the region.

KTVU chief meteorologist Bill Martin said a high pressure system is building over Northern California, which will allow the mercury to soar.

"We've been warming since the cool weekend," he said. "And we'll see temperatures continue to warm."

Temperatures will rise each day with warmer weather every day until the weekend.

"The trend is warmer," Martin said.

The weather service said temperatures could hit triple digits in the inland North Bay valleys, the Santa Cruz mountains and Santa Clara Valley. East Bay and North Bay inland area temperatures will hit the upper 90s and may top out at 100 degrees while temperatures in San Francisco and shoreline will range in the 70s to low 80s.

The weather service warned that people should take it easy during the warmest part of the day and pets and livestock could require additional attention.