Bay Area cooling centers: List of places to go to beat the heat

Sunrise in Benicia. June 19, 2017

A high-pressure weather system has brought record-breaking temperatures to the Bay Area. Several cities and counties have opened cooling centers for local residents who need relief from the sweltering weather.

San Jose

Almaden Community Center

6445 Camden Ave.

San Jose, CA 95120

Phone Number: (408) 268-1133

Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

6445 Camden Ave. San Jose, CA 95120 Phone Number: (408) 268-1133 Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Bascom Community Center

1000 S. Bascom Ave.

San Jose, CA 95128

Phone Number: (408) 794-6289

Hours of Operation: 9 am - 5 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

1000 S. Bascom Ave. San Jose, CA 95128 Phone Number: (408) 794-6289 Hours of Operation: 9 am - 5 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Berryessa Community Center

3050 Berryessa Rd. San Jose, CA 95132

Phone Number: (408) 251-6392

Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 5 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

3050 Berryessa Rd. San Jose, CA 95132 Phone Number: (408) 251-6392 Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 5 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave.

San Jose, CA 95124

Phone Number: (408) 559-8553

Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

3369 Union Ave. San Jose, CA 95124 Phone Number: (408) 559-8553 Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Campbell Community Center 1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008

Note : Please bring your own reading material, water, snacks and any other personal items you require (no amplified sound devices, or pets please).

: Please bring your own reading material, water, snacks and any other personal items you require (no amplified sound devices, or pets please).

Cypress Community and Senior Center

403 Cypress Ave.

San Jose, CA 95117

Phone Number: (408) 244-1353

Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 4 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

403 Cypress Ave. San Jose, CA 95117 Phone Number: (408) 244-1353 Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 4 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Evergreen Community Center

4860 San Felipe Rd.

San Jose, CA 95135

Phone Number: (408) 270-2220

Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 8 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

4860 San Felipe Rd. San Jose, CA 95135 Phone Number: (408) 270-2220 Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 8 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Mayfair Community Center

2039 Kammerer Ave. San Jose, CA 95116

Phone Number: (408) 794-1060

Hours of Operation: 8 am - 6 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

2039 Kammerer Ave. San Jose, CA 95116 Phone Number: (408) 794-1060 Hours of Operation: 8 am - 6 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara St. San Jose, CA 95116

Phone Number: (408) 794-7555

Hours of Operation: 6 am - 8 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

901 East Santa Clara St. San Jose, CA 95116 Phone Number: (408) 794-7555 Hours of Operation: 6 am - 8 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Santa Clara County Public Libraries

For locations: Click here

For locations: Click here

Seven Trees Community Center

3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111

Phone Number: (408) 794-1690

Hours of Operation: 8 am - 9 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111 Phone Number: (408) 794-1690 Hours of Operation: 8 am - 9 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Southside Community Center

5585 Cottle Rd. San Jose, CA 95123

Phone Number: (408) 629-3336

Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm

Note : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

5585 Cottle Rd. San Jose, CA 95123 Phone Number: (408) 629-3336 Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm : Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Willows Glen Senior Center

2175 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

Phone Number: (408) 448-6400

Hours of Operation: 8 am - 7 pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Santa Clara

Central Park Library

2635 Homesteads Road

PH: (408) 615-2900

2635 Homesteads Road PH: (408) 615-2900

City Hall Cafeteria

1500 Warburton Ave.

PH: (408) 615-2220

1500 Warburton Ave. PH: (408) 615-2220

Community Recreation Center

969 Kiely Blvd.

PH: (408) 615-3140

969 Kiely Blvd. PH: (408) 615-3140

Northside Branch Library

695 Moreland Way

PH: (408) 615-5500

695 Moreland Way PH: (408) 615-5500

Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

PH: (408) 615-3170

For City of Santa Clara Cooling Centers hours: Click here

Morgan Hill

Centennial Recreation Center

171 W. Edmundson Ave.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

(408) 782-2128

171 W. Edmundson Ave. Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (408) 782-2128

Community and Cultural Center 17000 Monterey Street

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

(408) 782-0008

For more info: Click here or Para leer en español: conta.cc/2svZ2lb

Pleasanton

Pleasanton Senior Center

5353 Sunol Boulevard

(925) 931-5340

For more Northern California cooling center locations: Click here