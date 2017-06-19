Bay Area cooling centers: List of places to go to beat the heat
A high-pressure weather system has brought record-breaking temperatures to the Bay Area. Several cities and counties have opened cooling centers for local residents who need relief from the sweltering weather.
San Jose
- Almaden Community Center
6445 Camden Ave.
San Jose, CA 95120
Phone Number: (408) 268-1133
Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Bascom Community Center
1000 S. Bascom Ave.
San Jose, CA 95128
Phone Number: (408) 794-6289
Hours of Operation: 9 am - 5 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Berryessa Community Center
3050 Berryessa Rd. San Jose, CA 95132
Phone Number: (408) 251-6392
Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 5 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave.
San Jose, CA 95124
Phone Number: (408) 559-8553
Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Campbell Community Center 1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
Note: Please bring your own reading material, water, snacks and any other personal items you require (no amplified sound devices, or pets please).
- Cypress Community and Senior Center
403 Cypress Ave.
San Jose, CA 95117
Phone Number: (408) 244-1353
Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 4 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Evergreen Community Center
4860 San Felipe Rd.
San Jose, CA 95135
Phone Number: (408) 270-2220
Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 8 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Mayfair Community Center
2039 Kammerer Ave. San Jose, CA 95116
Phone Number: (408) 794-1060
Hours of Operation: 8 am - 6 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara St. San Jose, CA 95116
Phone Number: (408) 794-7555
Hours of Operation: 6 am - 8 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Santa Clara County Public Libraries
For locations: Click here
- Seven Trees Community Center
3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111
Phone Number: (408) 794-1690
Hours of Operation: 8 am - 9 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Southside Community Center
5585 Cottle Rd. San Jose, CA 95123
Phone Number: (408) 629-3336
Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
- Willows Glen Senior Center
2175 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
Phone Number: (408) 448-6400
Hours of Operation: 8 am - 7 pm
Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher
Santa Clara
- Central Park Library
2635 Homesteads Road
PH: (408) 615-2900
- City Hall Cafeteria
1500 Warburton Ave.
PH: (408) 615-2220
- Community Recreation Center
969 Kiely Blvd.
PH: (408) 615-3140
- Northside Branch Library
695 Moreland Way
PH: (408) 615-5500
- Senior Center
1303 Fremont St.
PH: (408) 615-3170
For City of Santa Clara Cooling Centers hours: Click here
Morgan Hill
- Centennial Recreation Center
171 W. Edmundson Ave.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
(408) 782-2128
- Community and Cultural Center 17000 Monterey Street
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
(408) 782-0008
For more info: Click here or Para leer en español: conta.cc/2svZ2lb
Pleasanton
- Pleasanton Senior Center
5353 Sunol Boulevard
(925) 931-5340
For more Northern California cooling center locations: Click here