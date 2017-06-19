Bay Area cooling centers: List of places to go to beat the heat

A high-pressure weather system has brought record-breaking temperatures to the Bay Area. Several cities and counties have opened cooling centers for local residents who need relief from the sweltering weather. 

San Jose

  • Almaden Community Center
    6445 Camden Ave.
    San Jose, CA 95120
    Phone Number: (408) 268-1133
    Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Bascom Community Center
    1000 S. Bascom Ave.
    San Jose, CA 95128
    Phone Number: (408) 794-6289
    Hours of Operation: 9 am - 5 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Berryessa Community Center
    3050 Berryessa Rd. San Jose, CA 95132
    Phone Number: (408) 251-6392
    Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 5 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Camden Community Center
    3369 Union Ave.
    San Jose, CA 95124
    Phone Number: (408) 559-8553
    Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Campbell Community Center 1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
    Note: Please bring your own reading material, water, snacks and any other personal items you require (no amplified sound devices, or pets please).

  • Cypress Community and Senior Center
    403 Cypress Ave.
    San Jose, CA 95117
    Phone Number: (408) 244-1353
    Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 4 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Evergreen Community Center
    4860 San Felipe Rd.
    San Jose, CA 95135
    Phone Number: (408) 270-2220
    Hours of Operation: 8:30 am - 8 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Mayfair Community Center
    2039 Kammerer Ave. San Jose, CA 95116
    Phone Number: (408) 794-1060
    Hours of Operation: 8 am - 6 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Roosevelt Community Center
    901 East Santa Clara St. San Jose, CA 95116
    Phone Number: (408) 794-7555
    Hours of Operation: 6 am - 8 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Santa Clara County Public Libraries
    For locations: Click here

  • Seven Trees Community Center
    3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111
    Phone Number: (408) 794-1690
    Hours of Operation: 8 am - 9 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Southside Community Center
    5585 Cottle Rd. San Jose, CA 95123
    Phone Number: (408) 629-3336
    Hours of Operation: 8 am - 8 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

  • Willows Glen Senior Center
    2175 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
    Phone Number: (408) 448-6400
    Hours of Operation: 8 am - 7 pm
    Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

Santa Clara

  • Central Park Library
    2635 Homesteads Road
    PH: (408) 615-2900

  • City Hall Cafeteria
    1500 Warburton Ave.
    PH: (408) 615-2220

  • Community Recreation Center
    969 Kiely Blvd.
    PH: (408) 615-3140

  • Northside Branch Library
    695 Moreland Way
    PH: (408) 615-5500

  • Senior Center
    1303 Fremont St.
    PH: (408) 615-3170

For City of Santa Clara Cooling Centers hours: Click here

Morgan Hill

  • Centennial Recreation Center
    171 W. Edmundson Ave.
    Morgan Hill, CA 95037
    (408) 782-2128

  • Community and Cultural Center 17000 Monterey Street
    Morgan Hill, CA 95037
    (408) 782-0008

For more info: Click here or Para leer en español: conta.cc/2svZ2lb

Pleasanton

  • Pleasanton Senior Center
    5353 Sunol Boulevard
    (925) 931-5340

For more Northern California cooling center locations: Click here

