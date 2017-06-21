Small quakes rattle parts of Bay Area

Small quakes rattle parts of Northern California.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTVU) -- Two small quakes rattled parts of the Bay Area Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

The USGS reported that a 3.3 magnitude quake near Kensington was reported shortly before noon and the shaking was felt in several East Bay cities, including Berkeley, El Cerrito and parts of Oakland.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers and occurred on the Hayward fault, according to the USGS.

"There has been a small earthquake in Berkeley," the city of Berkeley tweeted shortly after noon. "We're assessing the situation and we'll update you as needed."

The city also reported that the quake's epicenter was 3 miles from Berekely.

Shortly before the quake in the East Bay, the USGS also reported and a 2.5 magnitude was reported in Yountville.

No injuries have been reported so far but several people called the KTVU newsroom to report the quakes.