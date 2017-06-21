Spare the Air alert issued for Bay Area on Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The Bay Area Air District issued its fourth Spare the Air Alert Day for Thursday because of unhealthy air conditions linked to heat and smog.

Expected triple-digit temperatures in Thursday's forecast for parts of the Bay Area could cause unhealthy ozone levels, the air quality management board said.

The Bay Area Air District recommends outdoor exercise only be done in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are also encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by finding alternatives to driving alone.

"More extreme temperatures from climate change and the resulting air quality issues are a reminder of the changes we can all make to reduce our carbon footprint and improve the air we breathe," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District in a written statement. "In the Bay Area, one of the best things we can do to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases is to drive less."

Air quality officials said ozone, or smog can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma among other problems and is particularly harmful for young children, seniors, and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

For more information: Click here

By KTVU.com Web producer Brooke Becton.