2 heat-related deaths reported in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KTVU) -- Santa Clara County officials said Wednesday that two people have died because of excessive heat that has baked the Bay Area and other western states this week.

The county said a 72-year-old man and 87-year-old woman both died on June 19, deaths directly attributed to heat. Parts of the Bay Area are under an excessive heat watch because temperatures are expected to reach triple digits on Thursday.

"It is tragic when someone dies of hyperthermia since in most every case it could have been prevented," said Dr. Michelle Jorden of the Santa Clara County coroner's office. "yperthermia and heat stress happen when a body’s heat-regulation system cannot handle the heat. It can happen to anyone."