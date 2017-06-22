Bay Area under Spare the Air alert for Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -- A Spare the Air smog alert has been issued for Friday in the Bay Area, the second day in a row that regional air district officials have warned of unhealthy air quality expected.

A combination of persistent high temperatures, ling winds and vehicle exhaust is expected to cause unhealthy levels of ozone, particularly in the East Bay, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air istrict officials are encouraging people to avoid driving alone and find other ways to reduce air pollution.

The heat wave in the Bay Area this week is expected to ease by the weekend, but until then people are encouraged to only exercise outdoors in the early morning hours when ozone levels are lower, according to the air district.

The Spare the Air smog alert is the fifth so far this year, air district officials said. To find out when an alert is in effect, residents can visit www.sparetheair.org, call (800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air smartphone app or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.