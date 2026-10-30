Mayor Lurie pushes propositions D, E, and F to overhaul San Francisco City Hall ahead of Election Day

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The Brief San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is backing Propositions D, E, and F to reform what he describes as a dysfunctional city government. Opponents, including labor leaders and the ACLU of Northern California, argue the measures hinder voter participation and erode crucial checks and balances. San Francisco voters will decide on the three measures alongside eight other local ballot issues on Tuesday.



With Election Day just days away, San Francisco voters are preparing to decide on 11 local ballot issues, including a trio of measures backed by Mayor Daniel Lurie aimed at overhauling City Hall.

Mayor encourages collaboration

Lurie is making a concerted push for Propositions D, E, and F, characterizing them as a generational opportunity to reform city operations, reduce taxpayer spending, and establish clear lines of accountability.

"We have a generational opportunity to clean up City Hall," Lurie said. "D, E, and F is going to change that. It's going to deliver better results, going to save taxpayer money, and it's going to deliver clear lines of accountability."

Proposition D would make qualifying future measures for the ballot more difficult, in part by increasing the number of signatures required. Lurie argued the change would streamline ballots and encourage lawmakers to collaborate rather than bypass the legislative process.

"The problem right now in our city is that elected leaders don't have incentive to work together to put good things in legislation," Lurie said. "They throw all the divisive, misleading ballot measure to the voters instead of getting things done at city hall."

Labor leaders opposed

However, labor leaders strongly oppose the measure, arguing it weakens the public's voice while favoring wealthy interests.

"Prop D basically makes San Francisco less democratic," said Kim Tavaglione of the San Francisco Labor Council. "It also allows only for big money to put things on the ballot. It hinders voter participation."

Meanwhile, Proposition E would expand the duties and responsibilities of the city administrator, double the office's term to 10 years, and restructure how city contracts are administered.

Proposition F would grant the mayor's office increased control over city departments, allowing the mayor to fire or replace department heads who are underperforming.

"We're going to see clear lines of accountability," Lurie said. "Right now when everybody is in charge no one is accountable."

ACLU of Northern California opposes Prop F

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from civil liberties advocates. The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California warned that Proposition F would eliminate checks and balances across key oversight bodies, including the Police Commission.

"Under Prop F the mayor or the Rules Committee will be able to unilaterally remove police commissioners they each nominate without a vote of the full board," the organization stated.

San Francisco voters will cast their ballots on these proposals on Tuesday. Mail-in voting has already began.