$1.7M public toilet finally installed in Noe Valley

The long-contested and debated public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood has now been installed.

As of Thursday, the pre-fabricated and colorful toilet was set down at the Noe Valley Town Square.

Project cost? $1.7 million.

The recreation and park department says final touches are underway, including utility and landscaping.

The agency says the toilet will "be in the can" and fully functional by the end of March.

The toilet is the result of two years of planning.