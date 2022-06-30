1 dead after boat collision near Angel Island

One person died Thursday after a collision between two boats near San Francisco's Angel Island, fire officials said.

The Fire Department wrote on Twitter shortly before 3:45 p.m. about the collision, which also prompted a response by the U.S. Coast Guard and the San Francisco police marine unit.

The four people aboard one of the two boats involved were not injured, but the lone occupant of the second boat was hurt and taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, fire officials said.

Authorities said it appears that the two boats collided and the operator of one of the watercraft was ejected.