Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
article

SFPD investigates a deadly shooting onboard a Muni bus on August 3, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. 

According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

SEE ALSO: Caltrain hits, kills person in San Francisco

Officials did not provide a description of the man shot. They did not release a description of the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD. 