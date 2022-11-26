1 dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin

article

Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin.

According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials did not provide a description of the man shot. They did not release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.