1 dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin.
According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officials did not provide a description of the man shot. They did not release a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.