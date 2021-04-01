1 dead following police shooting at Fremont hotel
FREMONT, Calif. - One suspect is dead following a police shooting at a Fremont hotel Thursday evening, authorities said.
The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel.
Police said in a tweet that the person who died at the scene was a "suspect" but didn't provide information on what they were suspected of.
No officers were injured. Police said they would likely provide more information later this evening.