1 dead following police shooting at Fremont hotel

Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - One suspect is dead following a police shooting at a Fremont hotel Thursday evening, authorities said. 

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel. 

Police said in a tweet that the person who died at the scene was a "suspect" but didn't provide information on what they were suspected of. 

No officers were injured. Police said they would likely provide more information later this evening. 