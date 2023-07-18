Expand / Collapse search

1 hurt in shooting on I-980 in Oakland, CHP says

By Aja Seldon
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A freeway shooting in Oakland on Tuesday left one person wounded, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident took place on eastbound Interstate 980 at 18th Street, the CHP said.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were alerted to the shooting incident when a patient with a gunshot wound sought medical attention at Highland Hospital.

Officers are working to determine the exact time when the shooting occurred and the events that preceded the incident.

Fortunately, the victim's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting occurred in the aftermath of two recent Bay Area shootings, with one incident resulting in an 8-year-old boy being caught in the crossfire.