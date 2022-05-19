1 man killed, another wounded by SFPD as they respond to aggravated assault call

article

San Francisco Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting Thursday evening, police officials confirm.

One man is dead and another wounded after officers responded to an aggravated assault involving two men in the Dogpatch neighborhood. Police said the incident happened at around 7:48 p.m.

Officer Kathryn Winters said officers arrived at the scene contacted the two men and that during that contact an "officer-involved shooting occurred."

Winters said officers rendered aid, and medics responded. One man died at the scene. The second person was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. They are said to have life-threatening injuries.

The I-280 off-ramp at Mariposa Street is closed as police investigate. Police and emergency crews remained at the scene.

FILE PHOTO.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area of Mariposa and Owens streets at around 8:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of the freeway were affected.

It is not known how many officers are involved in this shooting. An SFPD officer provided an update on social media to say no suspect was at large.

We do not know what led up to the shooting. Thursday night's news conference was disrupted. KTVU's cameras captured a voice off camera. The person heckled, "Y'all killed somebody, again!"

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more details as we learn them.