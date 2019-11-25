1 person detained at SFSU library, no threat from suspicious package

article

The public was advised to stay away from San Francisco State University's library on Monday for police activity in the area.

Campus police tweeted around 3:37 p.m. that a person had been detained at the campus library, located at 1600 Holloway Avenue.

Officials did not provide information on why the person was detained or elaborate on the type of incident.

Police have also completed an investigation of a suspicious package left in the library as of 5:29 p.m. They said the package posed no threat to the public's safety.

The library will reopen on Tuesday.

A shelter-in-place order was also lifted and normal campus activities can resume.

Bay City News contributed to this report.