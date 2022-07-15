1 person injured in accident involving Amtrak train in Oakland

At least one person was injured in an incident involving an Amtrak train on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, a train and a railroad vehicle collided near 50th Avenue, not far from the Oakland Coliseum.

SKY Fox captured video of the wreckage which showed a mangled tractor and an Amtrak train with front-end damage.

An Oakland fire hazmat team responded to the scene after reports that the train's diesel tank ruptured.

Rail traffic was stopped in both directions.

No further details were immediately available.