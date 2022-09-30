1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot

article

A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Oakland Police Department confirm there was a shooting on BART's property, near 7th Street, but said BART was leading the investigation.

Officials did not indicate any arrests had been made. There was no suspect information available. No further details on what led up to the shooting were provided. The Citizen app reported the shooting at around 6:30 p.m.

BART said the shooting did not impact train service.

Oakland has been dealing with a rash of gun-related violence in the past several days. The most high-profile of those incidents was a shooting on a school campus Wednesday. Six adults affiliated with Oakland schools were injured. Police are saying that shooting was gang related.

OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong has said federal help is needed to deal with the shootings and escalating gang violence.