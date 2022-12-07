1 person stabbed near Skyline High School in Oakland

article

One person was injured in a stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard, not far from the high school, according to the Oakland Police Department.

When officers arrived to the scene they found one person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where their condition is not yet known.

Authorities have not said whether the incident is related to the high school.