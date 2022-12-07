1 person stabbed near Skyline High School in Oakland
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was injured in a stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard, not far from the high school, according to the Oakland Police Department.
When officers arrived to the scene they found one person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where their condition is not yet known.
Authorities have not said whether the incident is related to the high school.
Oakland police arrived on scene near Skyline High School after someone reported being stabbed. Dec. 7, 2022