1 stabbed during Gold Cup match at Levi's Stadium

A person is recovering after being stabbed during a Gold Cup soccer match at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, according to Santa Clara police.

Lt. Cuong Phan of the Santa Clara Police Department confirmed the stabbing incident happened during the soccer event. Phan said the victim suffered a stab wound to the upper collar bone area. He said the victim is recovering, and the investigation is ongoing.

There was no information on a suspect or possible motive.

The soccer competition at Levi's Stadium featured matches between Jamaica and St. Kitts & Nevis, as well as Mexico and Qatar. Despite high temperatures in the 90s, the event drew thousands of soccer fans.