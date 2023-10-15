1 teen killed, another wounded in overnight Oakland shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakland that killed an 18-year-old girl Saturday night.

This occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave., just a mile south of the Oakland Zoo.

According to the East Bay Times, paramedics tried to perform life-saving measures, but the 18-year-old with sustained gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Oakland sees 100th homicide of year after shooting in East Oakland park

A second victim a 17-year-old girl, was later treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds and was linked to the same case.

She is now in stable condition.

The Oakland Police Department has started a follow-up investigation asking anyone with information to call the station.