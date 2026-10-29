10th officer at FCI Dublin women's prison convicted of sexual abuse

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The Brief David Perez pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two women at the now-closed FCI Dublin prison. He is the 10th correctional officer to be convicted of sex crimes at this prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.



A discipline hearing officer who worked at the now-closed FCI Dublin women's prison has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two women and also lying to federal investigators, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

10th officer convicted

What we know:

David Perez was charged on Sept. 16 and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25. The terms of his release have been sealed. Court documents show he has been represented by Matthew Dirkes, who did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Perez is the 10th correctional officer at FCI Dublin to have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury since 2022 in what has become the nation's largest sex scandal at a single federal prison. Only one officer had his charges dismissed after two hung juries.

Perez has also been named in several civil lawsuits.

Ten former FCI Dublin correctional officers have been charged with sex abuse crimes. All but one have been found guilty.

Perez was employed by the Bureau of Prisons from 1994 to 2019, and worked at FCI Dublin for the last five years of his career, deciding on disciplinary actions for women who engaged in misconduct while in prison.

In 2014 and 2015, Perez found a woman guilty four times for her behavior, and sometimes sent her to the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, and took away her good time as punishment, according to prosecutors. In the following two years, Perez met with her alone in a room called the "captain's complex" and kissed her and touched her breasts, according to prosecutors.

In 2016, Perez found another woman guilty stemming from her behavior and sent her to the SHU for more than two weeks.

After she was released from that segregation, Perez asked her to come to the captain's complex. He asked her to show him her breasts and at least once, he told her that he had the power to add or subtract time from her sentence, prosecutors said. On two occasions when he was alone with her, Perez kissed her and grabbed her breasts and buttocks. On another occasion, Perez digitally penetrated her, prosecutors said.

When he spoke to federal investigators in 2024, Perez lied about how many times he had touched any women, prosecutors said.

David Perez's career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Perez stopped working as a discipline hearing officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in California in 2019.

His profile states he is now retired, and that he used to work as a criminology instructor, a diversity instructor and a correctional lieutenant.

He described himself as a "dedicated, consistent and resourceful professional that has given 25 years to the Federal Bureau of Prisons." He also called himself a "change manager of establishing a culture of integrity, safety and impeccable service that quantified the benchmarks of stakeholder's key interests."

FCI Dublin now closed

What we don't know:

It's unclear why prosecutors brought this case forward now, so many years later, or if any more former FCI Dublin correctional officers will be charged in the future.

FCI Dublin closed in 2024, after the BOP director at the time said she couldn't turn the sexualized nature of the prison around and after U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered an unprecedented "consent decree" over FCI Dublin, meaning a special monitor would have oversight over the facility.

But since the prison closed, the women who were there were sent, mostly by bus, to other prisons across the country.

The facility has remained vacant since and it's unclear what will become of it.