12 arrested in San Jose gang sweep

article

San Jose police on Thursday announced the arrests of 12 people, including three minors, as part of a gang sweep.

The San Jose Police Department worked with other local law enforcement agencies to conduct the "large-scale" sweep between May 23 and June 15. The operation was to arrest alleged gang members responsible for a series of crimes that spanned from fall of 2022 to June 2023. Some of those crimes included attempted murder, armed robberies, and assaults.

Officers arrested 12 alleged gang members, including three minors, during the sweep, authorities said. Officers also seized narcotics, multiple firearms and ammunition. They also found gang markings and evidence of other crimes.