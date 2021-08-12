13-year-old boy killed when gunfire breaks out between vehicle and San Jose home

article

A shooting Wednesday afternoon in San Jose claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, police announced Thursday. It's the city's 24th homicide for 2021.

San Jose police officers responded a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane, the city's Warm Springs neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found the boy suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported and later died at Regional Medical Center.

The boy had just arrived in a vehicle at the house when the shooting erupted, police say. It was not known if the shooter was in the vehicle with the boy or if the gunfire came from the home.

Police say the boy has not yet been identified, and it's unknown if he came to San Jose from another city.

"We have our police officers out there doing a good job taking guns off the street. Every gun removed potentially saves someone's life, but there is a lot of guns still out on the street," said San Jose spokesman Christian Camarillo.

Camarillo said it's too early to say if ghost guns were used in the shooting.