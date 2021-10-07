15-year-old girl fatally shot in Oakland road rage incident, police say

An Oakland girl was fatally shot Wednesday night in a road rage incident, becoming the 109th homicide victim of the year in the East Bay city.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a press briefing on Thursday that the girl was riding in the car with her uncle when they became involved in a road rage incident. Armstrong said arguing ensued between two cars and shots were fired into the vehicle the teenage girl was riding in. She was struck several times and driven to Highland Hospital by her relative where she later died.

Authorities have little information on a possible suspect, but described the suspect vehicle as an Acura.

This year has already surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2020 in Oakland, when there were 102.

"We cannot arrest our way out," Armstrong said. Later adding, "This is not just a police issue. Violence is a community issue."

Armstrong became emotional when reflecting on the 15-year-old's death as he has two daughter's of his own.

"How many times do we have to cry out to you? How many times do we have to say we are in a moment of crisis?" Armstrong questioned.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, police were investigating the homicide of local activist and another shooting that killed a woman in east Oakland.