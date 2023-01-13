Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
9
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 12:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
High Surf Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

16 displaced in San Francisco Mission District residential fire

By O. Gloria Okorie and KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:09PM
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

2nd-alarm residential fire in progress in SF Mission District

A fire has broken out in a residential building in the Mission Districts, according to reports. Video from @HugoKitano via Twitter.

SAN FRANCISCO - A 2-alarm fire in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday has been contained, according to city fire officials. 16 people have been displaced as a result. 

No one was injured. The fire broke out at 3017 20th Street. The fire department first tweeted about the incident at around 7:20 p.m. 

Police officers were requested for traffic control. The public was advised to avoid the area. 

The fire was contained just before 8 p.m. The Red Cross has been dispatched to assist those who were displaced. 

It is unknown at this time what started the fire. The cause is under investigation. 