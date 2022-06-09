16-year-old boy killed in Oakland shooting, family says cousin injured

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Oakland Thursday evening, according to police.

KTVU has learned the shooting took place at around 6 p.m. in the Frick neighborhood at 64th Avenue and Camden Street.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTVU the boy was shot on the sidewalk from someone inside a vehicle that pulled up next to him. The boy died at the scene. The other person shot was an 18-year-old, who was said to be a cousin of the victim who died, according to a family member. That person was injured. Relatives and police said he was in critical, but stable condition.

The victim killed was identified by family as ‘Keyez’ Brooks. He attended Hayward High School and was visiting his grandfather.

Speaking to KTVU from the crime scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said police responded to calls of shots fired at around 6 p.m. Police confirmed ShotSpotter activation also alerted them to this incident.

Armstrong said the teen died from gunshot wounds. Police did not officially disclose the name of the victims. The motive is unknown as the police investigation is in its early stages. It is unclear if the victims were targeted.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

"Oh my god, lord. Don't tell me they shot my baby," Esau Brooks, the homicide victim's grandfather said from the crime scene.

"Obviously when you have a 16-year-old child that is gunned down in broad daylight, it is alarming, it is concerning, and it's hurtful," Armstrong said. "It's hurtful to this community. Obviously emotions are high. The family was distraught."

He continued to say this type of senseless violence has no business in the community. He said there was a crowd of people grieving at the scene. Family members consoled one another as they looked for answers.

"When kids can't walk down the street without being victims of a barrage of gunfire, it says that we have a problem." The chief said he has met with the family and that he feels their pain. He described the victim killed as a "good kid."

"This was just a child with a backpack on. What I did see, was like a black, it looked like a two-door Acura, all-tinted windows and it uh…stayed there for a minute and shot, shot, shot and then took off," the witness said.

He said he heard six to seven shots that came from the vehicle's passenger side. "If he wanted to run, he wouldn't even have been able to run due to the fact that it was the fence, or the school was there. So really he was like just a sitting duck."

Police did not offer any suspect information or descriptions of the vehicle involved. Armstrong said several shots were fired. Police are seeking additional witnesses. "We know that it was a high-powered rifle that was shot. We know that this was in broad daylight and we know people saw what happened out here," said Armstrong.

An early version of this story reported the cousin injured was also 16 years old. A correction has been made to reflect their actual age.