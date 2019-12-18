17-year-old girl hops fence, crashes plane into Fresno airport

article

A 17-year-old girl breached security, took a plane and crashed the King Air 200 propeller-driven craft into the side of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, officials said Wednesday.

According to the girl’s mother, her daughter ran away from home Tuesday night and hadn’t been seen until the 7:30 a.m. crash, KMPH Fox 26 reported.

No injuries were reported and no other commercial airlines were at risk, airport spokeswoman Vikkie Calderon said in a statement. She added that the plane never went airborne, though it sustained severe damage. Video shows its nose touching the corner of the building. The airport is a joint civil-military airport in central California and the primary commercial airport for San Joaquin Valley and the three surrounding national parks.

Airport authorities and Fresno police raced to the tarmac after receiving 911 calls, the airport said in a statement.

When crews arrived, they said the teen was sitting in the pilot’s seat and wearing a pilot headset. Airport officials said she was disoriented and uncooperative. She was booked at juvenile hall.

The mother told Fox26 her daughter has never run away before and that her daughter doesn’t even know how to drive a car.