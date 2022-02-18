18-day hunger strike could end; optimism over Oakland schools emergency meeting

The Oakland Unified School District's emergency board meeting on Friday could mean the end of an 18-day hunger strike for two educators protesting for the children. The meeting could delay a school closure plan adopted less than two weeks ago.

The meeting comes in the wake of widespread backlash over the board's plan to close or consolidate more than a dozen of the schools over the next two years. Part of that backlash includes a hunger strike by a teacher and a school administrator.

Despite their schools being spared in the consolidation plan, Maurice Andre San-Chez, a choir teacher, and Moses Omolade, a program manager at the school, haven't eaten anyway, citing a solidarity with the other school communities facing closure.

Their cause has been quite visible at Westlake Middle School. On Friday, there was optimism on the educators' part that it would be the last day of going hungry for their cause.

"It does feel like a victory," San-Chez said.

The board called the emergency meeting to amend the recently-passed resolution and to delay the consolidation plan until after the 2022-2023 school year. The plan was set to go into effect in June.

"We are ending our hunger strike tonight at the end of that meeting?" Omolade said as he turned to San-Chez. "I don't want to say yes, but yes," San-Chez replied with a grin on his face. The two erupted with joyful laughter.

School board member Mike Hutchinson is one of only two board members to have voted against any closures.

"It shows how haphazardly these decisions were made and when we're talking about closing our schools and traumatizing the community, it's unacceptable that the school board has put the community through this," Hutchinson said.

"The hunger strike had a very big role. It had everything to do with why they're meeting tonight. Also, the mobilization that we've seen throughout the community. If you mess with the kids, you mess with us," San-Chez said.

SEE ALSO: Oakland educator released from hospital after hunger strike

The district maintains the closures are necessary for the declining enrollment and budget shortfalls. They issued a statement that read: "Many in the community have asked the board to consider moving the school consolidations scheduled for the end of this year to the end of next year. The president wants to give the board the opportunity to consider this option."

"The families have had no chance to even evaluate or visit schools. The timeline was so crazy that we have to move this back," said Hutchinson.

Many in this school community expect the board to approve the delay.

"I'm really excited to get back to the process of eating good food, of laughing belly laughs, of like, running and chasing kids. It's been a beautiful journey. Very beautiful journey," said Omolade.

Advertisement

Those who oppose the school closures said they now have more than a year to mobilize (if the amendment is approved) and that they will organize to keep all schools open even after next year.