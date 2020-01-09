18-year-old arrested at San Jose Target store for stabbing, injuring boyfriend

article

Police say a stabbing happened Thursday afternoon at a Target store in San Jose at 1750 Story Road.

Police say a 17-year-old male was stabbed by his 18-year-old girlfriend. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened around 2 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say they will be booked into Santa Clara County Jail. They face domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

It is not clear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside of the store.

Police did not have further details at this time.

This is a developing news story.