2 courthouses in Santa Clara County evacuated after bomb threat

Two courthouses in Santa Clara County were evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was made.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the threat came in at 9:11 a.m. for the Downtown Superior Courthouse and the Old County Courthouse.

Deputies and K9 units were called to the scene and conducted a sweep of the area in an attempt to locate the device. Authorities have not determined if the threat was unfounded or who is responsible but they gave the all clear around 11:20 a.m.

The area of 1st and E. St. James street remain closed.