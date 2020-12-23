2 custodians found in school library with chemical smell - one dead, another hospitalized

article

Dublin police are investigating what was initially a missing persons case that turned out to be two school custodians who were found at work Wednesday morning after not returning home from the night before. One of the janitors is dead and another has been hospitalized.

Police responded to Dublin’s Fallon Middle School at 3601 Kohnen Way at around 7 a.m. after a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, who were providing janitorial services at the school, were reported missing.

Police searched the school and found the custodians in the library suffering from unknown medical issues. They also reported an unknown chemical smell upon arrival.

After being taken out into the open air by the officers, the man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Alameda County Fire Department’s HazMat unit was called in to check the building for chemicals or hazardous materials. They found no materials and cleared the school for re-entry.

There was no update on the woman’s condition.

Dublin police are not releasing the custodians’ names as this is an active investigation.

