2 dead after home catches fire in Walnut Creek

Two people died Monday morning at a house fire in Walnut Creek, Contra Costa Fire officials said.

Luckily, a third person escaped and is being treated for injuries.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at Countrywood Townhomes near Heather Farm, the fire department tweeted.

The scene of a townhome fire in Walnut Creek on Monday, November 14, 2022. Photo credit: Contra Costa Fire

Battalion One Chief Kevin Platt said the fire started on the first floor, but they aren't sure what caused it.

"There was a report of an explosion heard before fire crews got here," said Platt. "It extended rapidly and significantly to the second floor."

Platt said when they arrived at the scene they found the family member who had escaped, and he told them two people were still trapped inside. Fire crews were unable to save them.

Photos from the scene show dozens of emergency workers standing by with stretchers. There were multiple fire trucks attending to the blaze that appeared to spread to more than just one townhome.

Officials said the fire spread to nearby homes, but others were not injured. It was extinguished around 7:40 a.m. and overhaul was underway.

There will be an update on their investigation.