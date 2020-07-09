2 deputies shot and injured, suspect killed following standoff in Contra Costa County

Two deputies have been injured and a suspect is dead Thursday night, after an officer-involved shooting in Contra Costa County.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said the confrontation happened at around 9:20 p.m. following a standoff in Knightsen, a community northeast of Brentwood.

The incident happened in the area of Kite Hawk Lane and Eden Plains Road.

The sheriff's department tweeted about the incident within minutes of it happening. They said they would have more details shortly.

It is not clear what the circumstances surrounding the shooting were. The condition of the deputies who were shot is not known.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.