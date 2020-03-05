2 former OPD chiefs to criticize federal oversight of police

article

Former police chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who was fired by the Oakland Police Commission two weeks ago, is planning on releasing more information regarding the federal oversight program the police department has been under for 17 years later on Thursday.

At an 11:30 a.m. news conference on Thursday, she’ll also be joined by another former Oakland police chief, Howard Jordan, who is another critic of the federal monitor, Robert Warshaw.

In addition, Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo said he is planning to fly to Washington, D.C., to meet with Department of Justice officials to discuss the length of the federal oversight program over the police department, which is now heading into its 18th year.

Passionate goodbye from ousted police chief

Kirkpatrick told KTVU two weeks ago that she was told her department was very close to being in compliance with a set of 50 police reforms mandated by a legal Negotiated Settlement Agreement in 2003.

But then the goal posts would be moved, she said, and new reforms would be added.

Fired Oakland police chief talks pain, retaliation

Advertisement

“I’t a million dollar contract,” she said at the time. “Where is the incentive to find you in compliance? We’ve been asking for the metrics so we know what we’re moving towards, but some of these tasks do not have metrics. how do you hit a mark that you don’t know what is being measured?”

Federal monitor Robert Warshaw declined to comment on the personal attacks against him by ousted Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick. Feb. 25, 2020 (KTVU FOX 2)

Jim Chanin, a civil rights attorney who sued Oakland police in 2003, said he also agrees that the federal oversight has gone on far too long. But he said the money paid out for the oversight is far less than the money the city has paid out in terms of police abuse settlements in the past.

Kirkpatrick has said she's weighing her legal options regarding her termination.

She was fired without cause by the police commission, a move that was approved by Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Schaaf has said it was a personally hard decision for her to make, but the trust had been broken between the chief and the commission.

Outsted chief says firing was retaliation for not giving commissioner special treatment

READ: Oakland Police Commission unanimously votes to fire Chief Kirkpatrick

READ: Oakland police still far from meeting civil rights reforms, 16 years later

READ: The federally-mandated tasks in which OPD is out of compliance

READ: Federal monitor calls Oakland chief's findings 'disappointing,' 'myopic' after fatal shooting

Cristina Rendon is a reporter forKTVU. Email Cristina at cristina.rendon@foxtv.com and follow her onTwitter @CristinaKTVU