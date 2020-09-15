2 killed, 3 wounded near San Jose State University

San Jose police are investigating a mass shooting Tuesday night that left two people dead and three others wounded.

The gunfire erupted at about 10 p.m. on South 8th Street, near Margaret Street, just south of the San Jose State University campus.

A police spokesperson said authorities received a call about a person shot at that location, but when officers arrived on scene, they found five people who were shot.

Two of the victims were prounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. The other three victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

Police have not made any arrests. Authorities said there was no suspect description at this time.

S. 8th St between Reed and Margaret streets were closed, as well as Reed St. between S. 7th and S. 9th Streets. Police advised the public to use alternate routes.

Officials did not release any further details of this active investigation.