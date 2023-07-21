2 people, including a juvenile, injured in Oakland double shooting

article

Oakland Police Department are investigating a double shooting Friday evening.

Police said officers were patrolling the area of 38th Avenue when they were flagged down by someone who was suffering from a gunshot wound just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers then located a juvenile, who was also shot, one block away at the 3800 block of Nevil Street.

The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their wounds. Police only described their condition as "stable." Police did not indicate if the two victims were together or known to one another.

"This is an active scene. We are unable to provide additional details at this time," police said in a statement.

Police did not offer any suspect information. There was no indication any arrests have been made.