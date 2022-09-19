2 people killed in Oakland shooting, another in hospital

Oakland police are investigating a Monday evening shooting where two people have been killed.

Police are at the scene of 31st Street and Telegraph Avenue. The shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. The crime scene, at a normally busy intersection, is still active at this hour. Police said a third victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPD said they received a ShotSpotter activation on the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave.

"Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot wound victims," police said in a news release.

Officers and the Oakland Fire Department responded to the incident. They rendered aid to the victims, but two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The coroner had yet to arrive to the scene at 11 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Police did not provide any suspect information. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

One area resident said she was at home asleep when she heard gunshots being fired. Oakland police said when they arrived they found the two gunshot wound victims; one was in the store and the other was inside Layalina, a Middle-Eastern restaurant that has pizza.

The Islamic Center of Oakland is nearby. Community members said they had their evening prayers at around sundown or 7 p.m. Some of them went around the corner to a restaurant to have tea. They said they knew the victims and were very saddened by what transpired within their community.

"There are members of the mosque who would like to sweeten their meal by going to that shop next door, the restaurant [Layalina's], which offers tea and they go there and they buy the tea. Unfortunately, when they went there, it was at the wrong time, wrong place and they were among the victims" said Bashar Mohamed, an imam from the Islamic Center.

One of the board members at the Islamic Center said one of the victims of the shooting was an active community member. People at the crime scene were seen wailing and are in shock.

The imam said he heard the shooting appears to be random. He also said there is surveillance video from the store and restaurant that were involved that shows a white vehicle, possibly a Prius, pulling up and started shooting into the store and restaurant. Police are reviewing that footage, but did not confirm any suspect vehicle information.

Police did not say what the motive may have been as the investigation is ongoing.

Less than an hour later, Oakland police said there was a separate fatal shooting at East 20th Street and 23rd Avenue. Police said the victim died at the scene. That victim's name was being withheld until next of kin was notified. There were no other details immediately available.