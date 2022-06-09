2 people shot in Oakland, witness says 16-year-old boy killed

article

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Oakland Thursday evening, according to a witness.

KTVU has learned the shooting took place at around 6:15 p.m. in the Frick neighborhood at 64th Avenue and Camden Street. The witness said that two people were shot.

The witness said the boy was shot on the sidewalk from someone inside a vehicle that pulled up next to him. The boy died at the scene. The other person shot was an 18-year-old, who was said to be a cousin of the victim who died, according to a family member. That person was injured. Their condition is unknown.

KTVU has learned the victim killed attended Hayward High School and was visiting their grandfather.

We are waiting to hear back from Oakland Police Department to confirm more details. This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details as the story develops.

An early version of this story reported the cousin injured was also 16 years old. A correction has been made to reflect their actual age.