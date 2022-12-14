article

Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Castro Valley in what appears to be an "ambush-type" situation, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspects fled from the 22400 block of Center Street in a getaway car, according to Capt. Ray Kelly.

The shooting was reported at 9:18 a.m.

Aerial footage showed a heavy response from sheriff's deputies in the neighborhood.

No further details were immediately released.

Deputies arrive at an apartment complex in Castro Valley where two people were shot in an "ambush" style situation. Dec. 14, 2022

Deputies arrive at an apartment complex in Castro Valley where two people were shot in an "ambush" style situation. Dec. 14, 2022