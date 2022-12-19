2 sisters go missing in Oakland

article

Two teenage sisters are missing, the Oakland Police Department said.

Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen 10 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street.

Herlinda is 5 feet 1 and was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and white Nike shoes when she was last seen.

Paola is 4 feet 11 and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

The family said the girls are considered to be in good physical and mental health



