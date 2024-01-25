Thousands of PG&E customers without power in San Francisco

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were without power in San Francisco Thursday morning.

According to PG&E's outage map, there are three different outages that started at 7:05 a.m., 7:10 a.m., and then at 7:12 a.m.

There impacted areas include the Sunset District and around Golden Gate Park. At the height of the outages, over 20,000 customers were affected. But by 8:51 a.m. the impact shrunk to 7,297.

The cause of the outages has not been revealed. The utility company hopes to restore electricity by 10:30 a.m.