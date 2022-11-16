22 law enforcement recruits injured after being hit by car during morning run in Whittier

Twenty-two law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, after they were hit by a car during their morning run Wednesday in Whittier, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. The members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruit class attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center located in the 11500 block of Colima Road, which is roughly a mile and a half from the crash site.

Whittier is located 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Of the 22 who were hit, LA County fire officials said 14 recruits suffered minor injuries, four had moderate injuries, and five were critically injured.

Authorities confirmed the 22-year-old driver was going the wrong way when the horrific collision occurred. He underwent a sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody. The results of the sobriety test are unknown, and he also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"I just felt sick. Here were all those recruits on their morning run who basically got plowed into in this driver," LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, adding the county is putting all its resources into aiding the victims. "We’re hoping they pull through."

SkyFOX was over the scene and showed the debris from the wreckage as well as additional patients being triaged by medical personnel.

The circumstances leading up to the driver striking the victims are under investigation, and it's unknown if the crash was intentional.

A neighbor told FOX 11 that the recruits often jog in the area and run in packs wearing high-visibility vests.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he's on his way to area hospitals to check in with the victims and says some may have suffered injuries that are life-threatening.

Roads are expected to be closed in the area for hours for the investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

