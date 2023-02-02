28-year-old woman killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd

article

A young woman who got out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway in Castro Valley and then was struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified.

The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock is the person who was killed Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector about 5 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol said for some reason, Reaves got out of her car, which had several passengers, and then began to walk along the road.

She was struck by a Honda CRV driven by a 71-year-old Castro Valley woman who was eastbound on I-580, Jacowitz said.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Both drivers stayed and cooperated, the CHP said.

CHP Officer Daniel Jacowitz said the death was "tragic" and "avoidable."