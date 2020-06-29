3 Bay Area counties delay reopening plans as virus cases surge

At least three Bay Area counties are scaling back reopening plans –as coronavirus cases continue to surge: Contra Costa, Marin, and San Francisco counties have delayed reopening plans.

San Francisco was supposed to move into Phase 3 on Monday, which would have allowed barbershops, tattoo parlors, and outdoor bars to open.

But Mayor London Breed pushed pause last week, after seeing 103 new cases in a single day.

The reversal comes after Breed had first said that the city could accelerate the timeline for reopening businesses.

In Marin County, public health officials have also decided to delay opening gyms, hotels, motels, and short-term rentals.

Indoor restaurants and hair salons will still be allowed to open on Monday.

In a Youtube video, Marin County's health officer said a spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and an outbreak at San Quentin Prison means they need to take a more cautious approach.

"Data determines our course," said Dr. Matt Willis. "These are not easy decisions and we have been clear the reopening process will be sequential, gradual, and data-driven.”

Contra Costa County announced Monday morning that it modified its timeline for reopening. Officials have decided to delay the reopening of bars, gyms, and nail salons, which were previously planned for July 1, until the COVID-19 outbreak in the county is better contained.